Groves man dies in I-10 accident

CHAMBERS COUNTY - A man killed in an early-morning collision on Interstate 10 Monday is identified as James Corey Dorris, 29, of Groves.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephanie Davis said the accident happened just after 1 a.m. about two miles east Winnie. She said the initial report says Dorris was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup westbound on I-10. For an unknown reason, the truck hit a crash cushion on the right side of the road then rolled over before coming to a stop. The truck blocked all westbound traffic lanes. After coming to rest, Dorris’ truck was hit by a 2009 Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Melissa Whorley, 27, of Baytown, and her 6-year-old passenger were both taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth. Sgt. Davis said their injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Dorris was taken to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. by emergency room personnel.

Sgt. Davis said the investigation is ongoing and troopers are working to determine what caused the truck to hit the crash cushion.

