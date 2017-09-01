Groves enacts curfew, nobody allowed in streets after 10 p.m.

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The City of Groves announced it would enact a mandatory curfew Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. and concluding at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Groves Police Department confirmed.

Police said the curfew was scheduled by Mayor Brad Bailey and Marshal Norman Reynolds.

"The curfew will be strictly enforced," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Nobody will be allowed in the streets during the curfew, which the department said would remain in effect every day until the mayor decides it should end.

