Groups join forces to combat cancer locally

Baptist hospitals of Southeast Texas, Altus Cancer Center, and the Cancer Center of Southeast Texas are joining together, to create the Baptist Regional Cancer Network.

This new coalition is set to begin Monday, the goal is to be able to provide cancer treatment to local patients.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for everyone involved in this,” says Cancer patient Betty Jo Scott of Beaumont.

And the excitement fills Betty Jo's face, the care for her cancer is closer than before.



“I got diagnosed and had my mastectomy, within a couple of weeks started chemo and lost my hair,” she explains.

Scott was diagnosed with breast cancer.



“Most of the time I came in "awe" and plugged mammograms every time,” Scott says.

A new Cancer- fighting coalition was announced Tuesday, expecting to improve cancer treatment in Southeast Texas.



The new group is called the Baptist hospitals of southeast Texas regional cancer network.

“Great, absolutely great!” says Scott.

“We have 3 groups that work together for a common cure, that’s great,” she explains.



The goal, to expand cancer quality care, hoping to make it more convenient for local patients.



Giving hope to those like Scott, and make it more likely that patient like her won't have to travel to Houston for treatments.

“This will be a good opportunity for all of us, and for all the patients,” Scott explains.

The Baptist Cancer Regional Network will begin treating patients this coming Monday.

The physical locations will be on 9th avenue in Port Arthur, Stagg Drive in Beaumont, and North 11th street in Beaumont.

