BEAUMONT - After reports of the end of the "Beaumont pride festival," a group is working together to bring the diverse culture back to Southeast Texas.

Beaumont pride festival was put on limbo due to the lack of funding, but a group is saying the celebration will continue, this time it is called "Equality fest."

"There a lot of dogmas that dictate how we treat members of the LGBT community," says Calvin Jorden.

"We don't realize how much we hurt members of our own family," he says.

Calvin Jorden is one of the many parents with children who are part of the LGBT Community.

"It's important for us to celebrate the diversity and live in tolerance and peace together," Says Jorden.

He is also one of the many organizers working to spear head this year's "Equality Fest."

"With the loss of Pride this year, I feel like the community wouldn't have stepped out this year to help us," Says Nathaniel Griffin, one of the many organizers.

A team of organizations are joining forces hoping to celebrate the diversity in gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation in Southeast Texas.

"To have an event that gives you a safe place, it'e very important right now," says Payshunz Nagashima, PFLAG member and organizer.

It's a festival giving those like Jorden, a safe place for self-expression.

"This is an opportunity for parents like me who did it wrong when we were young, and start doing right in Southeast Texas," He says.

Here's a look at Details from the Equality Fest Event page:

Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. at The Publicity, located 650 Orleans. Revelers may gather and enjoy a cool beverage as they prepare to “Walk for Equality” at 3 p.m. along the sidewalk heading Northwest up Orleans Street, turning right on Crockett and crossing Pearl to reach Crockett Street Entertainment Complex at 200 Crockett.



Participants may carry encouraging signs of equality and inclusion. Banners will not be permitted as we will be walking on the sidewalk and it is not wide enough to facilitate more than standard poster board width.



Gates at Crockett Street will open at 3:30 p.m. Patrons may peruse art and vendor booths outside while slurping down a cold drink, enjoying tunes in the open air and sampling a bite from local food trucks.



Outside festivities are free and open to the public.



Enjoy both indoor venues, The Gig and the Red Room, for $7.



All ages until 9 p.m.



18 and up after 9 p.m.



For more information, contact us at pflagbeaumont@gmail.com or message our Facebook page.



To specifically inquire about vendor space or the art walk, email equality.vendor@gmail.com



To inquire about volunteering, email equality.volunteer@gmail.c om



To inquire about performing, email victoriahousetx@gmail.com

© 2017 KBMT-TV