Great News! Baby Faith has a new permanent home

A little girl whose extreme case of child abuse broke the hearts of southeast Texans has a new home.

12News has learned that “Baby Faith” Mason has been adopted.

Faith suffered extreme injuries in 2013 as a result of what some officials called the worst case of child abuse they have ever seen. She was 1-month-old when she was taken to the hospital with two broken arms, two broken legs, a broken neck and a dislocated shoulder.

Faith’s biological mother was found guilty in 2015 of recklessly causing injury to a child. Her biological father. Her biological father was found guilty in 2016.

© 2017 KBMT-TV