Grease fire causes moderate damage to Mobile home in Lumberton

LUMBERTON - Lumberton Fire Department received a call about a mobile home fire at 5400 block of Ariola lane in Lumberton at approximately 6:00 Thursday evening.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office assisted Lumberton Fire Department on scene. According to the Lumberton Fire Department, the fire was a grease fire and was started due to a pot being left on the stove. The fire caused moderate damage in the kitchen.

EMS was called out to the scene. One person was injured in the fire due to busting out a window with his fist, in order to get a water hose inside the residence to put out the fire.

According to Lumberton Fire Department, the home would most likely have been a total loss if the resident didn't attempt to put out the fire.

