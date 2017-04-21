PORT NECHES - The family of 17-year-old Triston Miller said he is innocent after he was arrested for making "terroristic threats" at Port Neches-Groves High School on Wednesday.



Students told Port Neches Police that Miller was talking about shooting teachers and students on the 18th anniversary of Columbine on Thursday.

His grandfather, Tony Zapata said he started raising Miller when he was only 4-years-old. He explains his grandson would never harm anyone and that everything was blown out of proportion.

"There has to be a mistake, there is no way, he is not that type of kid," said Zapata.

Zapata said Miller has been fascinated by school and studying ever since he was a little kid.

“He said he didn’t want to be in sports, he just wanted to study,” said Zapata.

He said his grandson's passion for learning continued throughout High School. Miller was taking several advanced classes and setting his sights on getting into a good college.

"He was looking forward to going to college and being a chemical engineer, now all that’s out the window," said Zapata.





Zapata said he is worried his grandson may never achieve his goal after he was charged with making terroristic threats. He said he believes his grandson is innocent.

“He doesn’t own a gun, not a BB gun, he doesn't own any weapons," said Zapata. "He doesn’t do drugs or drink beer,” said Zapata.



Zapata said it’s heartbreaking to see what his grandson is going through but said Miller is learning an important lesson.



"He's going to learn a big lesson, not to say things that you don't mean or joking like that," said Zapata.

Attorney Sean Samuel was appointed to take Triston Miller’s case but the family told 12news they hired their own attorney. They did not release the name of the attorney to 12news.

© 2017 KBMT-TV