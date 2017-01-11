Granddaughter remembers orange county couple killed in 18-wheeler wreck

Friends and family are mourning the deaths of Ruthie and Donald Blevins.

The married couple was killed yesterday in a head-on collision on I-10 in Orange County near Vidor. An 18 wheeler slammed into their car after crashing through a concrete divider

“It's hard losing one but harder to lose both at the same time," said their granddaughter Lacy Bell.

Bell said her grandparents got into the accident after they left a storage auction in Beaumont. She said she was at home when she heard the news about her grandparents.

"You never want to get the call that there are state troopers at your house looking for you,” said Bell. “It’s the worst feeling ever."

Bell said she was close to her grandparents and visits them several times during the week. Her grandparents were married for 10 years and she describes them as the “glue of the family” and attached at the hip.

"They were best friends, he's supported everything she wanted to do even if he thought it was outlandish," said Bell.



One of the couples many hobbies is storage reselling. The Blevins made several friends along the way who said they are more than just business partners



"He had a bright smile she had a cheerful nature and they always talked about their family," said their friend Cindy Khouri.

Bell said she comes from a big family. Her grandparents have seveb grandkids and have nine great-grandchildren.

“He loved my son more than anything they were two peas in a pod that was his best friend,” said Bell. My memories of Don will always be the relationship he had with my child.”

The family said funeral arrangements are pending at this time.





