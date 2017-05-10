Grand jury indicts Port Neches-Groves High School student accused of threatening campus attack

Triston Miller, 17 Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - The Port Neches-Groves High School student accused of threatening an attack on the campus has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury.

Triston Miller, 17, was indicted on a charge of felony terroristic threat by the grand jury according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses detailed to the grand jury the nature of threats made by Miller against teachers and fellow students according to the release.

Miller was arrested after police investigated after students told school administrators about the threats.

Miller is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

© 2017 KBMT-TV