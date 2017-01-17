Grammy Award winner Keith Urban set to perform at Christus Gala

Keith Urban

BEAUMONT - Four-time Grammy Award winner, Keith Urban will be performing for the annual Christus Gala in April.

The Christus Southeast Texas Foundation announced in a release Tuesday afternoon that Urabn would be performing at the 37th Annual Christus Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2017 the release said.

The black tie event benefits the Christus Southeast Texas Foundation and starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner at 8 p.m.and Urban's performance at 9:30 p.m. according to the release.

Individual tickets start at $375 and tables for eight start at $3000.

Call (409) 236-7555 or visit ChristusSoutheastTexasFoundation.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

From the Christus Southeast Texas Foundation...

Keith Urban - world famous country star currently celebrating his 22nd #1 song - will be taking the stage at the 37th Annual CHRISTUS Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Keith Urban is a four-time Grammy Award Winner, 10-time Country Music Association Award Winner, and 11-time Academy of Country Music Awards Winner. His current number one song “Blue Ain’t Your Color” received two Grammy nominations, in addition to Album of the Year for RIPCORD, his fifth consecutive platinum or multi-platinum album.

Each year, the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation continues to raise the bar by offering world class entertainment, five-star cuisine, and elegant ambiance. Past CHRISTUS Gala entertainers include James Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, and Reba McEntire, just to name a few.

The much anticipated and always exceptional Gala brings the community together to celebrate the CHRISTUS mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

The black tie benefit provides an opportunity for an intimate evening of entertainment starting with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 7 p.m. followed by a gourmet meal at 8 p.m., all leading to Keith Urban’s performance at 9:30. Tables for eight start at $3000 and individual seating starts at $375. Seating is limited and expected to sell out quickly. To learn more or to receive an invitation, please call (409) 236-7555. For more information about the foundation or to reserve your table for the event please visit www.christussoutheasttexasfoundation.org.

A groundbreaking album for Urban, RIPCORD marked the second time that one of his albums debuted simultaneously atop the all-genre charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia. He is the only male Country artist to achieve this mark, not just once, but twice. The album thus far, has produced four #1 songs including “Wasted Time,” which moved Urban to #8 on Billboard’s All-time Country Airplay Chart, “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” and “Break On Me.” It leaves Urban’s streak as the artist with the most consecutive top 10 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart (37) well in tact - a streak that started in August of 2000.

Urban’s reputation as a premier songwriter, vocalist, musician and virtuoso guitarist has afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with the likes of The Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Steven Tyler, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift, Vince Gill and Eric Church.

In 2001, the Country Music Association honored Urban with its Horizon Award. He was the first Horizon Award winner in history to go on to win the CMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year, a title he’s captured three times, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. Since then, Urban’s career has seen a long list of groundbreaking firsts and accomplishments reserved for the music industry’s elite.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith Urban to Beaumont. His incredible success as a country musician, as well as his foray into the pop music scene, makes him relatable to a wide range of audiences. Each year, we strive to offer the Southeast Texas community a night of unforgettable entertainment, and we believe that Keith Urban will help us do just that, ” said Ivy Pate, Foundation President.

