Good Samaritans receive award from police in Vidor

VIDOR - Two people received the Vidor Police Department Citizen Crime Fighter Award Thursday night.

Vidor Chief of Police, Rod Carroll stood proudly at city hall and presented the awards to Steven Barnhart and the wife of David King.

King was at work and could not attend the ceremony.

However, both King and Barnhart stepped in and stopped a suspected shoplifter at Walmart in Vidor.

Police say that a loss prevention officer employed by Walmart was attempting to detain a shop lifting suspect when the suspect attacked him.

The suspect grabbed the employee by the neck putting him in imminent harm.

“It just came natural. I would hope that if somebody seen my family in the same situation that they would step up and get involved and do the right thing.” Said Steven Barnhart.

“It’s pretty spectacular, but he has always been the type to do the right thing and help someone if they were ever in need.” Said Susan King.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Sutton from Beaumont. He is now facing a felony robbery charge.

