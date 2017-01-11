Good Samaritan helps stranded passengers

VIDOR - Tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon when two people were killed in an accident on I-10. The accident caused traffic to back up both ways on I-10 for the entire afternoon. Travelers were stuck in their cars for most of the afternoon.

“Looking at all the traffic sitting there, people were coming across the feeder road crossing traffic to use restrooms,” said Jacob Conner of Vidor. “So I thought, man if I can get a portable toilet over there, they wouldn't have to come across the feeder road.”

So that is exactly what Conner did. He loaded a portable toilet from his business, Wildcat Energy Services, in the back of his truck, and brought it to the side of the highway where he strapped it to a road sign.

“You never had any idea how many people were sitting in traffic needing to go to the restroom,” said Conner

Over a hundred Conner presumes. However, he didn't stop there. Conner then ordered 21 pizzas and bought canned drinks, and gave them to passersby as they waited for traffic to clear.

“There was a lady that is a diabetic,” explained Conner. “So we went and bought some pizza and took it back to them. She was actually very thankful. You know because she was saying she needed something to eat at that point.”

People took notice. Leaving thanks and well wishes on his companies Facebook page. For Conner he believes that there is a lesson to be learned from yesterday's events.

“The one thing I did learn from this is when something happens, slow down, just take a minute, see if you can help somebody,” said Conner

