Gofundme account set up for victim of car wash shooting

A Gofundme account has been set up for the victim of a car wash shooting in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police said 20-year-old Anthony Green was killed in the parking lot of a car wash on Washington Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Green suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His sister Keandra Kyles set up the Gofundme account.

My 20 year old brother Anthony Green was murdered on December 28, 2017. This tragedy left my family devastated and very broken. If anyone would like to donate please do so, it would be greatly appreciated and such a huge help!

The Beaumont Police Department issued a murder arrest warrant on Friday for 22-year-old Desmond Bennett of Beaumont.

If you have any information about the crime call Beaumont police at 409 832-1234.

The link to the Gofundmepage is here.









