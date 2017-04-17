Godmother of boy who drowned at Collier's Ferry Park hopes more drownings can be prevented

Kenneth Haynes, Jr., 7 , right, with his sister. Photo provided by family

BEAUMONT - The godmother of a seven year-old boy who drowned on Easter Sunday at Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont is hoping that something can be done to prevent another child from drowning in the same spot.

The body of Kenneth Haynes, Jr., 7, was recovered by divers with the Beaumont Fire Department over an hour after he fell off a dock into the Neches River Sunday afternoon according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Mary Helen Collier, who is Haynes' godmother, spoke to 12News and said that she is hoping that something can be done to keep other children from falling off the dock into the river.

Collier said that Haynes was backing up as another child was squirting him with a water gun when he fell into the river.

She said that Haynes was a very happy child that loved to play and was full of energy.

Beaumont Police received the call at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday after Haynes, who family members say could not swim, fell off the dock while playing with squirt guns according to witnesses at the scene.

Haynes was at the park with his family and had just participated in an Easter egg hunt with other children before the incident happened according to witnesses.

