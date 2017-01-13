Gober road at Concord Road to be closed for a week

BEAUMONT - Residents in Beaumont's north end may be affected by a road closure due to constcruction along Concord Road next week.

Gober Road at Concord Road is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, January 16 at 8 a.m. while the street is re-paved on Gober Road.

Concord road will remain open but access to the neighborhoods along the Gober road and Picadilly area will be limited from Concord Road.

Motorists should detour via Beaumont Drive to Picadilly, Garner Road, Haywood to Comstock or Helbig to Garner.

From the City of Beaumont...

Effective Monday, January 16 at 8:00 a.m., Gober Road will be closed at Concord Road.

This closure will facilitate the placement of asphalt.

Gober Road will remain closed until Friday, January 20.

Motorists should detour via Beaumont Drive to Picadilly, Garner Road, Haywood to Comstock or Helbig to Garner.

Schedules for construction, maintenance, and repairs are subject to change, including extensions and postponement, due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are asked to be aware of all detour signs and advance warnings, and to proceed with caution.

(© 2017 KBMT)