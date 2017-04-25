German Pellets did not show up to Port Arthur council meeting

PORT ARTHUR - Pamela Graham is not holding back, the Port Arthur native spoke in front of council members about the immediate removal of Silos in the city.

This comes after a German Pellets silo released smoke affecting residents in the west side of Port Arthur.

“Being that is the second fire, we are very concerned we are already dealing with the pollution from the plants and I think it’s unfair we have to live under those conditions.” Said Graham.

Council member Willie “Bae” Lewis requested the company, German Pellets, to attend Tuesday’s meeting but they never showed up.

“This was their opportunity to speak to the citizens of west side Port Arthur and evidently they don’t think we are important.” Graham told 12News.

Founder of Community In-Power and Development, Hilton Kelley, says the smoke has become a health hazard, especially to residents.

“It enters the lungs. It irritates the sinuses and causes people to have respiratory problems they have to go to the hospital.” Kelley said.

City officials said the company’s feedback about the smoldering silo has been “friendly” and “communicative” however, they do want the company to hold responsibility and respond to residents.

According to Port Arthur Fire Chief, Larry Richard, experts hired by German Pellets are expected to check out the silo on Wednesday.

