Galveston Ferry has four boats running; 15 minute wait on both sides

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Galveston Ferry‏ operators continue to monitor the weather. As of 1 p.m. there are four boats running. There is a 15 minute wait on either side right now.

The Texas Department of Transportation issued the following concerning ferries:

As Hurricane Harvey makes its way toward the Texas coastline, the Texas Department of Transportation is asking Texans to stay up-to-date on possible ferry and road closures.

At this time, all ferry operations are running, but that could change quickly as water surges exceed 5 feet. At this time, it is now likely the ferries in Port Aransas will run through late Friday morning, conditions permitting.

For updates on ferry operations, follow the TxDOT Ferry Twitter feeds, @GalvestonFerry and @PortA_Ferry, as well as @TxDOT_CRP.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on DriveTexas.org and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/txdot and Twitter, www.twitter.com/txdot. If you see barricades or water over a road, please do not go around them and do not attempt to cross the road – Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

We also encourage families to make preparations for this storm by filling up gas tanks for possible evacuations and by getting at least three days of food and water for possibly sheltering in place.

