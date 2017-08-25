Galveston County urging Bolivar Peninsula residents to heed Voluntary Evacuation orders

GALVESTON COUNTY - Galveston County, TX – Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is urging residents of Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island to heed voluntary evacuation orders and leave the peninsula before ferry service is suspended.

Due to high winds, TxDOT is anticipating suspending ferry service later today until further notice.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 2-4 foot storm surge, with up to 30 inches of rain in isolated areas. The combination of surge, wind and heavy rains will likely flood a majority of the peninsula and cause Hwy 87 to become impassable. High winds will also inhibit air rescues.

If Hwy 87 shuts down and ferry service is suspended there will be no way on or off the peninsula. Residents staying should be aware that first responders may not be able to reach them in the event of an emergency.

As of Friday, Aug. 25 at 2:45 p.m. both the ferry and Hwy 87 were still in operation. We will keep you informed on the conditions as updates become available.



