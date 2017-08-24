Galveston County residents preparing during the calm before the storm

GALVESTON COUNTY - Galveston county residents are heading to the stores to prepare for Hurricane Harvey this weekend.

Galveston County Jude Mark Henry issued a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar County residents at 8 a.m. on Friday.





The areas will include Port Bolivar, High Island and Gilchrest.

The county is encouraging residents who rely on medical assistance or who can’t go without power for a long period of time to leave the area.

Residents tell 12NEWS, this is their way of life and they are used to preparing for hurricanes and aren’t too concerned. Some tourists, however, are disappointed they will cut their vacation short for the hurricane.

“It looks like it’s going to be rain and high tide so we are just going to stick it out,” said resident Donna Wichkoski.

Galveston County shoppers like Eddy Sherman filled their carts with supplies to prepare for Harvey's arrival.





Sherman said he was going for the basics, "Quite a few Gatorade, water and charcoal for the pit."

A steady crowd of shoppers visited the food and hardware aisles at the Gulf Coast Market Big Store off Highway 87.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be 15 to 20 inches of rain in the area, but Sherman says he plans on riding it out at his home in Port Bolivar, near the ferry landing.

Still, Sherman admits he's a little worried since he lost his home to Hurricane Ike in 2008.

He says, "We are getting enough stuff just in case it sits around for a few days. We lose power here a lot"

Heather Swain is cutting her family vacation with her husband and one-year-old daughter, Mia short.

"We are going to take advantage of the sun while we can," said Swain.

She plans on leaving the beach Friday morning to go back home to Austin to avoid the wind and heavy rain.

"It makes me nervous, the drive home. They are saying 20 inches of rain so how is that going to affect our drive going home," said Swain.

Residents and tourists, alike, are getting prepared during the calm before the storm.





However, for those staying home at Crystal Beach they are just preparing for another day during hurricane season.

According to Galveston county officials, the Bolivar Ferry could be cut off during the storm if tides reach more than 4.5 ft. or winds reach more than 45 mph.

Judge Henry also warned residents they may find themselves isolated when the heavy winds and rains wash ashore, which could cut people off from emergency services.

The voluntary evacuation order will stay in place through the weekend.

