Galveston County calls for voluntary evacuation extended to low-lying areas

GALVESTON COUNTY - Galveston County emergency officials have announced a voluntary evacuation called for all low-lying unincorporated areas. The county issued the following statement Friday morning:

County Judge Mark Henry has extended voluntary evacuations to include all unincorporated low-lying areas in Galveston County. This includes the communities of San Leon, Bacliff, Freddiesville, Old Bayou Vista and Highland Bayou. Bolivar Peninsula also remains under a voluntary evacuation.



Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.



The National Weather Service is predicting a 2-4 foot storm surge, with up to 30 inches of rain in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall combined with high tides and winds could hinder transportation to flood-prone areas. Power outages are also possible.



Judge Henry stressed this decision was based on the forecast as of Friday morning but is subject to change as weather updates come in.



Stay tuned to local news media for up-to-date coverage.

