Family, fellow officers say goodbye to Deputy Greenwood at funeral service

Family and friends gathered Thursday to honor Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood at Second Baptist Church on Woodway.

HOUSTON -- Family and friends gathered Thursday to honor Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood at Second Baptist Church on Woodway.

The constable’s office will be closed Thursday so everyone can attend Greenwood's funeral. Other agencies are coming in to assist with calls.

FACEBOOK VIDEO: Re-watch the entire service here

10:02 a.m. Law enforcement from all over have come to pay their respects to Deputy Greenwood.

Mounted deputies from Harris County Sheriff's Office outside Greenwood service. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NWTxkBE8DQ — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) April 6, 2017

9:35 a.m. Former Harris County D.A. was among the first guests to arrive at Deputy Greenwood's funeral and she remembered him fondly.

"Number one, he was a family man, always had a smile on his face," Lykos said. "Came to work early; he was the quintessential Texan."

Lykos said Greenwood loved his job and had a passion for the law.

WATCH: Former Harris County DA Pat Lykos on Deputy Constable Greenwood and working with him. #KHOU pic.twitter.com/1JZGkpIssZ — Jaime E. Galvan (@jgalvanpress) April 6, 2017

9:06 a.m. This is the program for Deputy Greenwood's memorial service.

Here’s the program for Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood’s memorial service. https://t.co/C34n3l4n3R will carry it live at 11a. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oIhCtbAryK — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) April 6, 2017

8:47 a.m. A police procession escorted the fallen deputy's body from the funeral home to the church starting shortly after 8 a.m.

Officers salute as casket of fallen assistant Pct. 3 deputy constable arrives at Second Baptist Church. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/yl2bjvXE2T — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) April 6, 2017

8:34 a.m. Houston Fire Department ladder trucks stood ready to salute Deputy Greenwood when he arrived at Second Baptist.

Quiet and peaceful morning as family, friends and fellow law enforcement await the arrival of Deputy Constable Greenwood's procession. #KHOU pic.twitter.com/zZMYn0vtpK — Jaime E. Galvan (@jgalvanpress) April 6, 2017

Visitation at the Second Baptist Church on Woodway will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. There will be no burial.

The veteran lawman was shot and killed Monday morning by a yet to be identified suspect.

Police release video of possible suspect in murder of deputy constable

“I hope they catch him and he pays his price,” said resident David Sazera. Sazera stopped by Wednesday afternoon to pay his respects with his daughter Charlie Ray.

“I explained to her that someone killed a police officer and she wanted to know why,” said Sazera. “I don’t know, it’s just sad.”

Funeral arrangements announced for Pct. 3 deputy

KHOU 11 News has been in constant contact with Baytown Police, the department leading the investigation. They’re interviewing anyone and everyone who could have had a reason to harm Greenwood. That includes several men involved in a corruption case he handled years ago.

Meanwhile, they’re sifting through leads regarding surveillance video of a possible suspect seen walking by the courthouse annex around the time of the murder.

A look into the career of fallen Deputy Constable Greenwood

“I hope the lead investigators come to a resolution and identify someone so we can put this behind us,” said Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Milton Rivera.

Greenwood was an assistant chief deputy for the last three months but it was enough time to leave a lasting impression.

“Taught me a lot, a great man, a wealth of knowledge,” said Rivera.

© 2017 KHOU-TV