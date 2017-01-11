Funeral held for fallen Southeast Texas soldier Lucas Lowe

Lucas Lowe, returning from Afghanistan in 2006. Photo: Courtesy

LIBERTY - The final farewell to Lucas Lowe called hundreds of people to the North Main Baptist Church in Liberty.

It was a somber day for many members of the community, who felt distraught recalling the helicopter crash that killed Lowe in December.

"Very disheartened to hear that, and we just felt like this was the least we could do," Cole Broom, a Dayton native said.

Broom, who has lived in Liberty County all his life was one of many locals who stopped along Main Street to pay their respects to Lowe.

The 13-year army veteran was loved and respected by many in this community. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His family described Lowe to us last month as a God-fearing man who loved his children and loved serving his country. That’s something that many people like Broom are appreciative of.

"I just have the utmost respect for any military personnel and wanted to pay our respects to the gentlemen that passed away and his family as well," Broom said.

Lowe is laid to rest at Guedry Cemetery. His obituary can be found here.

(© 2017 KBMT)