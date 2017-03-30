Fun first day of the South Texas State Fair

BEAUMONT - Day one of the YMBL South Texas State Fair is in the books but there's still 10 days of more fun!

“We go every year and a couple of times during the year but usually the first day.” Said Wilma Gibbs.

Its tradition for Wilma Gibbs and her siblings to spend the first day at the South Texas State Fair together and they hit up the food first!

“We have been eating since we’ve been here I had a sausage on a stick and my sister had an Italian sausage on a bun.” Gibbs said.

The gates opened at 6 pm shortly after the opening ceremony.

12News caught up with folks who skipped the food and went straight to the rides. “It was painful and constantly flipping and it needed to stop but it was fun!” said Angel Roy.

Roy and her friend Trinity Wood got brave enough to ride the “wild” Tango.

And of course, the fair is full of games and prizes! That’s where 12News reporter Lance Edwards challenged Ezzy Castro to a tossing game.

The fun is expected to last till April 9th.

© 2017 KBMT-TV