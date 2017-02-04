Fryer fire temporarily closes fast food restaurant

BEAUMONT - A fast food restaurant is temporarily closed following a fryer fire.

Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews were called out to the McDonalds in the 3000 block of S MLK Pkwy around 10:30 Friday night.

A fryer unit had caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and contain the damage to the fryer unit.

Employees evacuated the restaurant during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant will remain closed until cleared by the Beaumont Health Department.

