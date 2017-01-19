From alcoholism to International star, Port Arthur native inspires through MMA fighting

PORT ARTHUR - From suffering from alcoholism to becoming an international sensation, mixed martial arts fighter and Port Arthur native Jose "Ghost" Ceja will face one of his toughest battles of all time.

“My team, my support, and training partners, that's my family and I’m proud to represent Southeast Texas for them,” says Ceja.

It's a battle of a lifetime for Jose, but his start as a fighter was tough.

“Being a recovering alcoholic, that's what my message is, stay away from chemicals,” he says.

After defeating his own personal battles, Ceja’s fighting isn't over.

Now he's preparing to battle it out on the international scale.

Ceja is one of the fighters on "Combate America" in Mexico City.

“With self-belief and faith in God, anything is possible,” he says.

“I've been fighting for 14 years and I’ve always believed to reach the higher level of the sport,” Ceja explains.

And through kicks, punches and knock out's there's one message Ceja hopes resonates with people across Southeast, Texas.

“One thing that I’m fighting with is determination, and determination is key to doing anything in life. It's been the key to my success in not giving up,” Ceja explains.

Ceja will be giving it his all in the ring.

“We're going in there to win, but win, lose or draw, I’m going there to give it my all,” he says.

Ceja says he hopes to inspire at least one person in Southeast Texas to use whatever issue they may be facing into an opportunity to discover a passion like the one he's found in MMA.

(© 2017 KBMT)