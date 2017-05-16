Friends of victims unhappy with Broussard sentencing

ORANGE - Friends of a mother and daughter killed in a 2015 crash are expressing frustration that Carl Broussard is only facing 10 years of probation for his crime.

Broussard was convicted on Monday for two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Kiasis Chatman testified on the stand on Monday, talking about the night of the accident. She said 10 years of probation is not a strict enough punishment for killing Ava Lewis and her 6-year-old daughter LaMya in the hit and run accident.

"He took two lives and could no more damage be done than that and he just got the least charge and the least time," Chatman.



During the sentence hearing, Chatman explained she felt like she was reliving the night of the hit and run accident all over again. She said she crossed the street before Ava and LaMya did then heard a loud boom and saw them on the ground.



"It’s hard that day has made everything hard for me," said Chatman.



Throughout testimony witnesses were talking about Broussard's character but she said no one mentioned he was at fault for the accident.



"He might as well not turned himself in, it would have been less painful, it would have been the same outcome no justice," said Chatman.



Chatman said she feels like Broussard's former position as a West Orange football coach helped him walk away without prison time.



“It just sends the message that when you coach a champion football team and you are part of the community you are above the law that’s all that it shows” said Chatman.

However, Chatman said what hurts the most is having to watch Lewis’ 2-year-old son Kevon grow up without his mother and sister.

"He doesn’t know what kind, sweet hearted person she is," said Chatman. "He doesn’t remember all the things she did to make him smile she won’t remember that.”

12news reached out to Broussard’s defense attorney Paul Fukuda. He told 12news that Broussard could still face up to 180 days of jail time which is an optional condition of his probation. Judge Buddie Hanh will also decide other terms of his probation like curfew and travel restrictions at a later date.

12news also reached out to Judge Hanh about his reaction to people blaming him on social media. However, Judge Hanh did not return our calls.

Prosecutor Mike Marion discussed the sentence hearing, explaining the defendant decided to select a judge for his case.

He said it was an open plea, which means there was no pre-determined sentence.

When asked about the social media reaction Marion said he did not want to engage in Facebook discussions because it is not helpful to anyone but said most of the comments are based on misinformation.

The defense attorney, Paul Fukuda discussed the backlash on social media as well.

“I understand their frustration, it is rooted in people they cared about passing away by virtue of the accident,” said Fukuda. “The emotion is based on passing away, Broussard had never been arrested for killing two victims with the vehicle.”

Fukuda explained Broussard committed a crime after he left the scene of the accident because he didn’t stop to help but was not arrested for killing two people with his vehicle.

© 2017 KBMT-TV