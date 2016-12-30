Friend remembers the man killed in Port Arthur motel shooting

COURTESY: KEVIN SEYMOURE

Friends are grieving the loss of Rasheed Edwards after he was shot at a Motel in Port Arthur.

A spokesperson for the Port Arthur Police Department said 29 year-old Edwards was shot to death Thursday evening outside the Baymont Inn and Suites located at 3801 Texas 73 in Port Arthur.

Edwards' friend, Shyla Houser said she was driving home to her apartment complex when she saw police lights.



"You could kind of see him lying on the ground for a while, but there's been numerous things happening to people in Port Arthur,” said Houser.

Houser said she became friends with Edwards when they went to Memorial High School.

“He was a good person, he would give you the shirt off his back and he loved kids,” said Houser.

The shooting happened around 9 .m. Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Marc DeRouen.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove away before officers arrived. The Police Department is currently looking for suspects and a white Dodge Challenger in connection with the shooting.

The Hotel Manager told 12news that Edwards and the suspects were not staying at the hotel during the time of the incident.

"He's (the shooter) a male black subject... we're still investigating the incident. We're gathering information and interviewing witnesses and trying to figure out exactly what happened," said PAPD Deputy Chief John Owns.

Houser said she hopes justice is served and that Edwards is in a better place.

"You were young, you still had the rest of your life but the good ones go early," said Houser. “You got your wings and god is going to make sure your family is safe.”

A news release from the Port Arthur Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the Port Arthur Department Criminal Investigation Division.

(© 2016 KBMT)