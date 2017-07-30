BEAUMONT - A Beaumont woman is dead following a crash on Interstate 10 Saturday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say the deadly two vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. near mile marker 836 which is just south of Highway 365.

Ciera Henry says that she was hanging out with 27-year-old Tiara Collins, a mother of three girls, the night before she died in a fatal crash.

"She was like a sister, it was more than a friendship, and I felt for her daughters because it's like wow, one minute they have their mom and the next minute she's not here," Henry said.

Investigators believe Collins was driving westbound in the right lane when she turned in front of a pickup truck in the left lane.

Troopers say she may have been trying to access a crossover in the interstate median. The pickup being driven by Albert Jones, 64, of Pearland struck Collin's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry says she is grateful that she got to see her friend one last time.

"She'll forever live in my heart, I mean we've never had any problems, you know it was all love, she was like a big sister to me, and I loved her so much," Henry said.

An adult passenger and three children were also in the car at the time of the crash.

The adult was not injured. The children ages two, three and six were hospitalized.

Two were taken by medical helicopter to UTMB Galveston and the third was driven to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont.

No word if Jones suffered any injuries.

Troopers say the crash investigation remains open at this time.

