Four people hurt in weekend crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Four people were taken to local hospitals for treatment following a weekend car crash.

The collision happened on SH 73 westbound just east of SH 124 near Elise's Family Fun Center.

A Kia sedan rear-ended a Dodge SUV for an unknown reason.

Two children and two adults from the SUV needed medical attention.

Their current medical conditions are unknown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

