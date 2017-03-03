Four escape, elderly man killed in Orangefield house fire

ORANGEFIELD - Four people escaped a house fire that killed an elderly man in Orangefield Friday morning.

Firefighters from Bridge City, West Orange, Pinehurst, McLewis and LIttle Cypress responded to the fire in the 3600 block of Dronett Street which was reported just after 7 a.m.

The 65 year-old man was pronounced dead by Orange County Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

Firefighters were forced to closed down Highway 105 in front of Orangefield High School to run fire hose across the road to the nearest hydrant causing traffic problems as students were arriving at all Orangefield schools

The home was declared a total loss.

