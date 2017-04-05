Four escape as Nederland house, and vehicles go up in smoke

Rickie Knott's photo (Photo: KBMT)

NEDERLAND - Nederland Fire Department received a call about a house fire in Nederland at the 2500 block of Lilac Street on Wednesday evening.

A family of five was living in the home at the time. Another individual was living in the garage apartment.

One adult and three children were in the home at the time of the fire and all escaped unharmed.

The house, a vehicle parked inside the garage, and a vehicle parked in the driveway burned according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The house is considered a total loss. A total of six people will be displaced. The American Red Cross are assisting the individuals.

