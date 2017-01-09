Fort Worth officer in controversial arrest video suspended 10 days

Video showing officer arresting two women is going viral (Facebook)

The Fort Worth Police officer seen in a viral video of a controversial arrest has been suspended 10 days without pay, sources confirmed to News 8.

In December, Jacqueline Craig called police to report a neighbor had choked her son. Officer William Martin is seen questioning Craig's parenting. That's when the situation became physical and she and her two daughters were arrested.

This suspension is without pay. The decision came today. #WFAA https://t.co/9m023MIll1 — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) January 9, 2017

Video of the incident sparked outrage throughout the community.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald called the punishment "significant." He spoke with Officer Martin in a pre-disciplinary hearing that began Friday and ended Monday morning.

"Officer Martin was contrite, he's ready to get back to work, he is very sorry for what has transpired, but I challenged him as I've challenged many," Fitzgerald said. "And that was to get back into the neighborhood and to re-establish some of the relationships we feel were damaged by what we saw on that video."

Mayor Betsy Price said Martin has gone through "due diligence" and asked citizens to view the 10-day suspension without pay as his "serving time" for the offense.

"Our citizens can support that, because they would want due process if they were in the same spot," she said.

Martin had been placed on "restricted duty status" while an internal investigation was conducted.

