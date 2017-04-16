Fort Hood Soldier's body recovered at Temple Lake Park

Scene of rescue. Photo: KCEN

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT - Morgan’s Point Resort police recovered the body of 31-year-old man that went underwater at Temple Lake Park Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Temple Police were alerted of a possible drowning around 1:57 p.m.

Four males were out swimming when two of them swam out to a buoy. One of the males who Temple police identified as a Fort Hood soldier, went under after several waves came across the buoy.

The other male tried to search for him but could not find him.

The Morgan's Point dive team is searching for a 31 year old man that went under in Temple Lake Park's swimming area. pic.twitter.com/KBN6il9NPb — Andrew Moore (@MooreKCEN) April 16, 2017

Temple PD said they rarely see drownings in the area and this would be the first recovery of a body in 2017.

Responders have recovered the drowned soldier at Temple Lake Park. They have not released a name at this time. pic.twitter.com/OjWzEFMo0M — Andrew Moore (@MooreKCEN) April 16, 2017

He was not wearing a life jacket and his name will not be released until family is notified.

