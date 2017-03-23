Former West Orange football coach pleads guilty in auto-pedestrian crash that killed mom, daughter

Carl Jacob Broussard, 54 (Photo/OCSO)

ORANGE - A former West Orange-Stark High School assistant football coach has entered a guilty plea in relation to a 2016 auto-pedestrian accident that killed a mother and her young daughter in Orange.

Carl Jacob Broussard, 54, pleaded guilty plea on Wednesday to two counts of failure to stop and render aid in the 2015 deaths of Ava Lewis, 25 and her daughter, LaMya Newhouse, 6, according to prosecutors.

Broussard's sentencing on the second degree felonies will be on May 15, 2017 and he could face from two to 20 years in prison for each charge prosecutors said.

Broussard was originally indicted by in July 2016 by an Orange County Grand Jury on the charges according to a release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Broussard was accused of leaving the scene after the two were killed in an accident on MacArthur Drive in Orange on Monday evening, November 2, 2015 according to the release.

Each of the charges are a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

© 2017 KBMT-TV