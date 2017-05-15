Former West Orange football coach gets 10 years probation, $10K fine in 2015 deaths of mom, daughter

ORANGE - A former West Orange-Stark High School assistant football coach has been sentenced by a judge to probation and fined for his role in the 2015 hit-and-run deaths of a mom and her daughter.

Carl Jacob Broussard was sentenced to 10 years probation and fined $10,000 by Judge Buddie Hahn in 260th District Court in Orange County on Monday afternoon.

If Broussard violates the terms of his probation he could face 10 years in prison.

Broussard pleaded guilty in March 2017 to two second degree felony counts of failure to stop and render aid in the fatal 2015 accident that killed Ava Nichole Lewis, 25, and her daughter, LaMya Janise Newhouse, 6.

Broussard, who was indicted on the charges in July 2016, had faced up to 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

