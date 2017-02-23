ROSE CITY - 12News has learned that a Port Arthur police sergeant whose employment with the city ended last week while an internal investigation was underway has taken a position with the Rose City Marshall’s Office.

A Rose City city employee Thursday confirmed to 12News that Scott Gaspard has taken a position as a reserve officer in Rose City.

The City of Port Arthur public information officer last week confirmed to 12News that Gaspard resigned his position, but would not confirm if his resignation is related to an investigation that was announced earlier this week.

Several officers had been placed on administrative leave pending that internal investigation, but authorities with the city declined to answer questions about the nature of the investigation. Deputy Chief John Owens; Deputy Chief Raymond Clark; Detective Micky Sterling and Sgt. Kris Boneau were later identified as those placed on administrative leave. Clark confirmed to 12News later that he resigned his position with the department the same day the disciplinary measures were announced.

Another former Port Arthur officer, Douglas Klinkhammer, also works in Rose City. Klinkhammer was hired at Rose City in 2014 as a deputy marshal.

