Former Ozen student in custody following threats on social media

Ozen High School logo

BEAUMONT - A former Ozen High School student is in custody after making threats on social media.

The former student, who made a threat to the Ozen campus via Facebook, was taken into custody Monday night by Beaumont Police after officials with the Beaumont Independent School District contacted police according to a district spokesperson.

The school schedule at Ozen today will not be changed the spokesperson told 12News.

The alleged threat remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 12NewsNow.com for more later.

© 2017 KBMT-TV