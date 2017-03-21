KBMT
Former Ozen student in custody following threats on social media

KBMT 11:15 AM. CDT March 21, 2017

BEAUMONT - A former Ozen High School student is in custody after making threats on social media.

The former student, who made a threat to the Ozen campus via Facebook, was taken into custody Monday night by Beaumont Police after officials with the Beaumont Independent School District contacted police according to a district spokesperson.

The school schedule at Ozen today will not be changed the spokesperson told 12News.

The alleged threat remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 12NewsNow.com for more later.

