Former Orange County deputy gets year in federal prison, ordered to pay $187K in HUD fraud scheme

BEAUMONT - A former Orange County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chad Hogan, 47, of Orange,, who pleaded guilty in September 2016, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to one year and one day in federal prison on money laundering charges. according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was also ordered to pay $187,706 in restitution and will report to prison sometime in March.

Hogan deposited about 4,302 checks into a business account for 'Starcomm Wireless' at a local credit union between March 2009 and August 2015 while he was employed as a detective at the Orange County Sheriff's Office the release said.

Hogan kept the business bank account active for Starcomm Wireless, a business he had owned and operated, after it closed in 2009 according to the release.

The checks which ranged from $2 to $277 and totaled $187,706, were from bank accounts used by Beverly Place, Cedarwood and Villa Main apartments in Port Arthur and Groves the release said.

The checks were payable to tenants of the apartment complexes and were part of HUD's utility assistance program according to the release.

The utility assistance program, which apartment managers had signed up tenants for without their knowledge, is a HUD program to offset utility costs for qualified residents.

None of the apartment tenants were aware they were receiving these benefits the release said.

Apartment employees gave the checks to Hogan who would then deposit them into his business account and return about 2/3 of the amount of the checks to the employees keeping 1/3 for himself.

Federal prosecutors say that Hogan was aware that the checks he was cashing were the proceeds of unlawful activity and the nature of the funds were being disguised.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.

