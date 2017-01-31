Former Groves apartment manager gets 22 months in federal prison for stealing HUD funds

BEAUMOMNT - A Houston woman was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nhung Tuyet Nguyen, also known as Sandy Nguyen, 44, who pleaded guilty in July 2016 to theft of government property, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 22 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $393K according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Nguyen, who was an assistant manager at Beverly Place Apartments in Groves from October 2007 through December 2015, helped tenants apply for rental and utility assistance from HUD as part of her job according to the release.

She began applying for HUD assistance for tenants without their knowledge or consent in June 2007 the release said.

Nguyen then required those tenants, who were unaware that HUD funds were covering their rent, to pay full price in cash or money orders for their rent according to the release.

She enrolled at least five tenants in HUD rental and utility assistance programs without their knowledge and kept the cash and money orders for herself the release said.

The total amount that Nguyen stole from HUD was $393,583.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.

