Former candidate for Hardin County judge indicted on stalking charge

BEAUMONT - A former candidate for Hardin County judge has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a stalking charge.

David Bellow, who ran for Hardin County Judge as a Republican 2014, was indicted on a "stalking-family" charge on Wednesday.

He was also charged in April 2016 with unlawful installation of a tracking device and released on a $5,000 bond.

Bellow has previously told 12News that he believed the charges were fabricated.

