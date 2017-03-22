Former Beaumont teacher, Central HS flag team advisor indicted on theft by public servant charges

Alisa Boutte Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A former Beaumont teacher who was fired after being accused of stealing from the Central High School flag team has been indicted.

Alisa Denise Boutte, 52, who was the flag team advisor at Central, was indicted on third degree felony charges of theft by a public servant according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

Boutte was arrested, booked and released from the Jefferson County Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond on March 17, 2017 according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

She was terminated by BISD in December 2016 after an investigation into missing funds from the Sassy Silk flag team at Central High School.

Boutte returned $1400 of the almost $4000 she is accused of taking from the flag team funds.

© 2017 KBMT-TV