Former Beaumont police officer involved in shooting in Point Blank Texas

POINT BLANK - Deputy Chase Welch with San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting Sunday evening in Point Blank Texas.

Welch stepped down from the Beaumont Police Department February 3rd after being involved in an off-duty shooting that killed a 23-year-old Vidor man in October of 2016.

In December, a Jefferson County grand jury declined to take any action against Welch.

San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office:

On August 6, 2017, at approximately 11:24 pm, in the 6800 block of Highway 190, in Point Blank, Texas an Officer involved shooting had occurred.

A Deputy from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the shooting. Suspect Vance Chastean May a 48 year old white male who resides in the Point Blank area was shot one time in the right shoulder and is making a recovery at this time in the hospital.

Deputy Chase Welch was the deputy involved in the shooting of this male.

At the time this is still an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

