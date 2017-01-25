Former Beaumont attorney who pleaded guilty to theft in 2013 now facing probation violation charges

Alto Watson

BEAUMONT - A former Beaumont attorney is facing new charges filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

Alto Watson is accused on a number of different counts of being in violation of his probation, including one misdemeanor charge of family violence and numerous other charges of leaving the county without permission.

Watson, who has not been arrested or turned himself in, has had his bond set at $15,000 on the accusations.

Watson pleaded guilty to four counts of theft in 2013 and served one day of a six month sentence before being released by Judge Layne Walker so that he would be able to earn money to pay $30,000 in restitution.

He admitted taking money belonging to the Gilbert Adams Law Firm where he worked, and also from one of the firm's clients.

At the time of his release Watson went to work for Beaumont attorney and city councilman Mike Getz.

Getz told 12News at the time that Alto "deserves a second chance. He's a smart guy. He's got talent. He made a mistake. He knows he made a mistake. I'm making sure the money goes to the restitution and that the victims are paid in full."

