BEAUMONT - From Cajun food to pork -a- bob's and taco's, the diversity of foods at the YMBL South Texas State Fair is incredible.

It’s an extravaganza of cultures, the South Texas State Fair is filled with a variety of spices and flavors.

“I love coming out here to eat,” says Kenny Kenrick, owner of Cristal Beach Kabobs.

From Mediterranean food, Cajun, fried food, and even Mexican food, there's a special flavor for everybody.

“Carnival food is mostly known for funnel cakes, sometimes people want something different, people like our burritos and tacos because it’s something different,” says Noemi Diaz, worker at Tacos El Primo.

It's a transition of cultures.

“Gyros are our most popular item, we stuff them with lettuce, tomatoes, and onion, then we add our famous sauce,” says Nick Godbout.

And while the tortillas flip, the gyros freshly prepared, or the pork-a-bobs are turned, the South Texas State Fair makes for a fun time to try something new.

“It’s not just about the money, we enjoy being her and having fun with everyone else,” Diaz says.

All simply for the love of smiles and good foods.

