Flu on the rise in Southeast Texas

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, flu activity has increased and local physicians say the best way to prevent the flu is to get a vaccine.

Doctors are urging extra precautions for the elderly, babies and pregnant women because they are more at risk.

"It’s typical flu season, typical patients there is a lot of flu going around," said Doctor Ali Osman with Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Osman said flu symptoms include coughing, fever and muscle aches.

"The worst case scenario is that you could die from the flu it’s not something to ignore," said Dr. Osman.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that if you get the flu while pregnant you can induce premature labor and delivery.

Amanda Reed is pregnant with a baby boy that is due in March. She decided to get the flu shot this year to make sure her baby is safe.



"Sometimes the flu symptoms can be pretty severe and sometimes they are not but it’s kind of risky being pregnant," said Reed.



Reed said she learned her lesson after she suffered from the flu last year. The CDC reports people who get a vaccination are 60 percent less likely to get the flu.

The CDC adds if people are 50 years and older and get the shot they can reduce their risk of going to the hospital.

To learn more on how to protect yourself from the flu you can go to the CDC website.

(© 2017 KBMT)