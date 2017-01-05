Flood damaged Burr's Ferry Bridge connecting Newton County to Vernon Parish opens Friday

The Burr's Ferry Bridge remains closed after March floods damaged the bridge. TXDOT tells us that they're expecting to get construction contracts next week to repair this bridge and replace the Quicksand Creek Bridge on FM 2626. (Photo: KBMT)

BURKEVILLE - A Newton County bridge crossing the Texas-Louisiana state line that has been closed since last spring is set to reopen Friday morning.

The Burr’s Ferry Bridge on State Highway 63 at the state line has been closed since March 10, 2016 after is was damaged by floodwaters.

The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting at 10a.m., Friday, on the bridge which has been under construction for the past four months.

Newton County and Vernon Parish residents will now have a much easier way to visit each other once the bridge which is one of two crossing points connecting the county directly to Vernon Parish.

Another bridge damaged during flooding, the Quicksand Bridge along FM 2626 is currently being completely rebuilt according to TxDot.

