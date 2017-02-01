Five year-old gets big welcome back to school after beating cancer

Five year-old Jrue Pendland got a big welcome this morning when he came back to school at Newton Elementary for the first time since being out sick fighting cancer for most of the past year.

Jrue Pendland walked up to Newton Elementary on a red carpet, surrounded by friends and classmates that were dressed up as teenage mutant ninja turtles.

At first, Jrue was nervous but had the courage to walk inside after he was encouraged by his mother and two friends.

“He was happy to get his new backpack he was ready to go but this morning he was shy,” said his mother Tiffany Cooper.





Walking into unfamiliar territory is not the scariest thing he’s faced. In April, he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma after doctors found several cancerous tumors in his stomach. His mother said throughout chemotherapy treatment he was very brave.



"He kept a smile on even though he was going through it so that kept us going," said Cooper.

Even though he was sick Jrue wanted to continue his education. His teacher, Beverly Dean would stop by his house after school and give him lessons.



"He brightens me up, makes me feel good,” said Dean. “If he can be strong through this we can be strong through lots of things.”

His mother said his positive attitude and strength helped him fight the cancer. After six months, doctors officially called him cancer free on October 28 in 2016.

“We have a picture of him that says hip hop hooray today is my last chemo day,” said Cooper. “It’s a big relief and we are very happy and excited,” said Cooper.



His mother said she looks forward to seeing him grow and hopes he inspires others who are fighting cancer.



"With everything he went through, his motto was stay strong and that’s what we instilled in him and still do this day he’s going to say be strong,” said Cooper.

His mother said he will be getting regular checkups from the doctor for the next six months but is happy he is back at school.

