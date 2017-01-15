Five teens arrested for breaking into cars

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police arrested five teens for breaking into vehicles.

Officers say around 9 Saturday night, police received a call about a group of people breaking into cars in the 2000 block of Sabine Pass.

The suspects reportedly burglarized two vans belonging to the Charlton-Pollard Neighborhood Association.

Officers believe the teens could be connected to an auto theft at the same address on Friday.

Security cameras captured the burglaries. Officers applaud cooperation between the public, dispatch and investigators.

The suspects were identified as:

Patrick Anthony Edwards 19 year old Beaumont resident,

Darrell Wayne Spencer, 19 year old Beaumont resident,

Darrius Jordan Vallier, 17 year old Beaumont resident

Jermaine Anthony Vallier 18 year old Beaumont resident

Lerhon Douglas Wells, 19 year old Beaumont resident

(© 2017 KBMT)