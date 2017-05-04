First responders respond to a near drowning, small child on Terry road

VIDOR - Vidor Fire Department received a call about a child falling at the 1500 block of Terry road, at approximately 8:00 Thursday evening.

A 2-year-old boy had fell into a pond at the residence, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors walked over to the residence to assist grieving family members according to a witness.

Air Med has transported the child to Christus St. Elizabeth. We will update with more details once they become available.





© 2017 KBMT-TV