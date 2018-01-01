First responders from multiple agencies extinguish early morning fire in Vidor

First responders from several agencies assisted in putting out a structure fire that erupted overnight in Vidor.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Clover Street, near Dogwood Drive, just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators on scene tell 12News, a shed caught fire. Luckily, no one was inside of the structure at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

