First responders from multiple agencies extinguish early morning fire in Vidor

First responders extinguish a structure fire, after a shed went up into flames at a Vidor home.

KBMT 6:22 AM. CST January 01, 2018

First responders from several agencies assisted in putting out a structure fire that erupted overnight in Vidor.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Clover Street, near Dogwood Drive, just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators on scene tell 12News, a shed caught fire. Luckily, no one was inside of the structure at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

